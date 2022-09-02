Lewis Men’s Soccer blanks NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team kicked off their first home game of the season against the non-conference Lewis University Flyers. The ‘Cats fell just short of the win with a 1-0 final.

”A tough result today at home vs an experienced Lewis side,” Coach Alex Fatovic said after the game. “Just as last week, we ran the chances we missed in both halves and let one moment of weakness cost us a result In a game we throughly dominated. Big picture you can see we have the talent to be a top program in D2 soccer, but we first have to learn how to win games which may take some time. However, when you out possess, outshoot and outwork the opposition on your home field, you must win. So our challenge now is to rest, recover and get mentally prepared to play a top program in U Indy on Sunday.”

First Half The Wildcats started the match off with strong defense, eliminating the Flyers chances to put the ball on net. The chatter could be heard from the parking lot as communication was key for the ‘Cats today as their steady effort to keep the ball out of the box paid off. NMU freshman Jan Hoffmann danced around the offensive end, setting up veteran Quinn Putt for the first shot of the game, sending it a sliver over the crossbar. The ‘Cats pressed hard on the Flyers as their opportunities for success became more apparent as the clock ticked down. The Flyers popped a quick one from inside the box at the midway point of the first half. Leaving the Wildcats down 1-0 at the 22:44 mark. Defender Erik Lotysz showed off his “superior” vertical as he blocked shots left and right from entering the box. The ‘Cats kept the Flyers at 1-0 closing out the first half.

Second Half A slow start to the second half for both teams left room for the Wildcats to work on their throw ins and freekick strategies. Northern fought hard to hold off the Flyers unanswered two shots. It didn’t take long for ‘Cats to put two of their own on the net just minutes apart. Northern Goalkeeper Alex Weaver stepped up to stop a cross play and eliminated any shot opportunity the Flyers could have had. The Wildcats had a nearly perfect shot attempt from Forward Shawn Clarke which had the whole crowd on the edge of their seats.A scoreless second half left the Wildcats empty-handed against the Flyers 1-0.

Stat Leaders Northern dominated the shots-on-goal category as Cian Tunney, Tomasso Lami, Quinn Putt, Triston Nelson and Rayan Hassen all put up photo-worthy attempts. Goalkeeper Alex Weaver made two big saves in the second half to keep the Flyers at bay.

Up Next This Sunday, Sep 4, 2022, the Wildcats kick off for another home game against the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds at 2 p.m. The “Cats look to take home their first win in Marquette.

