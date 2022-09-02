Jo-Kay Corral teaches kids about farm life

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. farm is introducing kids to farm life.

Kids of all ages gather at the Jo-Kay Corral to meet farm animals in a fun and educational environment. Families enjoy activities such as a petting zoo, a hay wagon and an egg hunt.

The owner says it is important to introduce children to farm life at a young age.

“I just feel it’s really important for kids to be introduced to the farm life because it’s where our food comes from,” said Jodi McIlhany, Jo-Kay Corral owner. “[Kids should] understand that things don’t just show up on the grocery store shelves. This is just an introduction letting people experience what the farm life is all about.”

The Jo-Kay Corral is open Fridays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through September.

