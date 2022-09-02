Ishpeming school district partners with Partridge Creek Farm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Public School District decided that it was time to find a way to get their students outside, and what better way to do that than to start a farm.

Ishpeming Middle School Science Teacher Kaitlin Rich says the district has been working with Dan Perkins from Partridge Creek for about six years to teach nutrition to students. The two have been trying to figure out how to teach the students multiple things such as how to grow their own food and the importance of nutrition. Teaching a student a skill such as farming could teach them a skill to make an income and live a healthier lifestyle.

“We talk about so many things about eating fresh and local and how they taste different,” said Rich. “And it comes from the kid’s mouth that they eat the vegetables that they planted and pick and they say that it tastes better.”

Nutrition is one of the most important things that a young person needs second to sleep says Ishpeming Public School Principal Seth Hoopingarner. He says eating the right types of foods can help students focus better in school and it can even in some cases cure depression.

“There are countless studies that show the importance of nutrition to brain function to social and emotional capacities of all humans not just young people but especially young people,” said Hoopingarner.

Ishpeming Public Schools is taking steps in the right direction and trying to really set itself apart with a new program. Its college readiness program will allow students to learn how to farm.

“Now it’s developing into a K-12 program where we are going to have a full-time curriculum writer and career technical education teacher who is creating with staff an entire curriculum for our farm-to-school and agricultural program,” said Hoopingarner.

Hoopingarner says this great program gives students hands-on experience in the future if they choose to pursue a career in agriculture. Through this program, students will walk away with multiple years of farming experience before they step foot on a college campus.

Hoopingarner is excited for this CTE program as there is potential for one-day culinary and technology programs too.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.