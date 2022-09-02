The heat builds before storms later on

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A cold front will move through the area this evening through tomorrow. Ahead of it, plan on a hot, humid, and breezy day. Temperatures will climb well above normal and southwest winds will have speeds of 15-20mph with gusts around 30mph. Showers will develop late afternoon in the west and increase along the front during the evening. This will track east tonight. A few isolated storms could reach strong to severe limits with damaging winds. Behind the front a significantly cooler airmass moves in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Then, late afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly clear, breezy northerly winds and significantly cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

