The heat builds before storms later on
A cold front will move through the area this evening through tomorrow. Ahead of it, plan on a hot, humid, and breezy day. Temperatures will climb well above normal and southwest winds will have speeds of 15-20mph with gusts around 30mph. Showers will develop late afternoon in the west and increase along the front during the evening. This will track east tonight. A few isolated storms could reach strong to severe limits with damaging winds. Behind the front a significantly cooler airmass moves in for the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Then, late afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, low 80s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly clear, breezy northerly winds and significantly cooler
>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Sunny and warm
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and toasty
>Highs: Low 80s
Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
