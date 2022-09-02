First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner. And now that Maria Zarka made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously, I know her as mom, but today she was captain mom,” Maria Zarka said. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work, and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia Zarka’s other daughter, Kaimana, will be graduating college with a commercial license.

Copyright KHNL/KGMB via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
Deborah Mann photo courtesy City of Hancock
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
West End Health foundation
The West End Health Foundation Fall Programmatic Grant open for applications
Great Lakes Recovery Centers poses with check for $9,190.
West End Health Foundation Awards $30k for youth mental health programming around Ishpeming area
Jack plays on a toy tractor.
Jo-Kay Corral teaches kids about farm life