Escanaba City Council discusses security cameras to stop vandalism

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is looking into solutions to stop vandalism. City Council discussed the possibility of adding cameras around town. This was only a discussion, and nothing was approved at Thursday night’s meeting.

The talk of cameras comes after people vandalized newly added flowerpots on Ludington Street. Mayor Pro-Tem Karen Moore discussed vandalism with Escanaba Public Safety before the meeting and she said it’s a big problem in the city.

“All of us would like to see the vandalism stop in Escanaba and be able to prosecute these kids and adults and move forward so we can be safer, and we can be confident that when we do nice projects around town that they won’t get destroyed,” said Moore.

Escanaba Public Safety and the City’s attorney are looking into options to stop vandalism. Those may or may not include security cameras.

