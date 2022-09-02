EAGLE Shoreline Protection LLC makes way for monarchs,

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P.-based woman-owned small business is taking steps to improve the environment one shoreline at a time.

Regularly blooming nectar sources, native milkweed plants, and daily sunlight are just some things the Monarch Waystation provides to several different species of butterflies, including the endangered monarch.

Sitting behind the Baraga Lakeside Inn, the waystation was built by EAGLE Shoreline Protection. The business is certified in living shoreline installations.

“What that means is that we connect the water and the land rather than separate rather than traditional hard-armoring steel applications,” said EAGLE Owner and Operator Stephanie Graef.

The waystation is included in the living shoreline, which is 450 ft. long and eight ft. wide.

“It provides the necessary foods and the energy for the monarchs for their long journey as they go south for the winter,” Graef said.

Graef said this adds not only beautification to a shoreline but a living ecosystem as well.

Hotel owner Gary Lubinski explained why he decided to install a nature-based erosion design and monarch waystation on his shore.

“We knew we needed help with the erosion problem. And when Stephanie came to us, I thought it was a wonderful idea because it beautifies the shoreline and hotel property,” Lubinski said. “I think it’s going to enhance our business”

To combat erosion by building a vegetated buffer zone, EAGLE brought in a specialist from Living Log Aquatic Services. The company manufactures and develops erosion products. One example is a living soil tube.

“It is a geo-tech style tube. It allows us to anchor in native plant species in the shoreline as we are building it,” Living Log Aquatic Services Bio-Specialist, Matt Kerkhoff said.

EAGLE Shoreline Protection urges anyone with lakefront property to consider building a living shoreline. If you would like to contact EAGLE, call (906) 523-3245.

