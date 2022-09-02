DNR raises sturgeon to reintroduce into Lake Michigan

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake sturgeon grow to be the oldest fish in Lake Michigan but the DNR says populations in the lake have decreased.

“I love sturgeon so it’s nice to actually see them grow from these little, tiny things to about six inches or so now,” said Jennifer Johnson, a fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Through a streamside rearing program, the Michigan DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife are raising more than 120 little sturgeon.

Right now, the fish only about six inches long. But, they will grow to about six feet and can live around 100 years.

“Our goal is to reintroduce and rehabilitate the Lake Michigan lake sturgeon population,” said John Bauman, a Northern Lake Michigan Management Fisheries biologist for the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division.

All the water comes directly from the Cedar River with hopes that the fish imprint on the river and return every year.

“In however many years, like 15-20 years, [we hope to] have a self-reproducing population on the Cedar River,” said Johnson.

The fish were tagged earlier this week so the DNR can track the fish to help the ecosystem’s health.

“They’re big-time nutrient transporters. They take nutrients from out in Lake Michigan, they convert that to egg mass and milk, and they transport it to headwaters and streams and that trickles down to benefit a number of species,” said Bauman.

The program started in 2004 and the Cedar River location began in 2007. Over the years, the Cedar River location released more than 8,000 surgeons.

“A number of them have been recaptured since release. So, 2007, 2009, 2010 we’ve caught individuals from several years we’ve released fish into this river,” said Bauman.

The program is made possible by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Michigan and Wisconsin DNR, with funding from the Fox River Green Bay Natural Resource Trustee Council.

The sturgeon will be released into the Cedar River in the coming days.

