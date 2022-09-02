BREAKING: Search ongoing for possible missing boater

The Marquette City Police and U.S. Coast Guard are actively searching Marquette’s Upper Harbor
Marquette's Upper Harbor is seen in June 2019. (WLUC SkyTracker 6 Image)
Marquette's Upper Harbor is seen in June 2019. (WLUC SkyTracker 6 Image) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a possible missing boater.

The search began at 1:15 Friday morning in the Upper Harbor, according to Marquette City Police.

The TV6 News team is seeking out more information and will provide live updates in the 6:00 a.m. hour of your TV6 Morning News.

We’ll update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

