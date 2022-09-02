BREAKING: Search ongoing for possible missing boater
The Marquette City Police and U.S. Coast Guard are actively searching Marquette’s Upper Harbor
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a possible missing boater.
The search began at 1:15 Friday morning in the Upper Harbor, according to Marquette City Police.
The TV6 News team is seeking out more information and will provide live updates in the 6:00 a.m. hour of your TV6 Morning News.
We’ll update this story with more details as they become available.
