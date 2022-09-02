BREAKING: Search ongoing for possible missing boater

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a possible missing boater.

The search began at 1:15 Friday morning in the Upper Harbor, according to Marquette City Police.

