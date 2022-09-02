Beth Millner Jewelry invites you to watch art being made

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On the first Thursday of each month, Beth Millner Jewelry stays open late for social demonstration hours.

This Thursday, the jewelry shop demonstrated how it makes its tree, U.P. and Lake Superior shaped pieces.

Assistant Studio Manager Nina Lehto-Clark uses a micromotor to pierce the metals and then a saw to etch out the shapes. She says it’s nice to show all the care and thought put into each design.

”We design everything here, we use recycled metals. So we try not to waste anything,” said Lehto-Clark. “We’ve got U.P. copper, recycled silver... and anything that doesn’t work out that is made out of silver we just end up melting again in our casting process.”

Lehto-Clark says people should stop by next time for wine and to check out the art process.

