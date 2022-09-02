Beth Millner Jewelry invites you to watch art being made

On the first Thursday of each month
A special saw is used to cut pieces in the jewelry metals.
A special saw is used to cut pieces in the jewelry metals.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On the first Thursday of each month, Beth Millner Jewelry stays open late for social demonstration hours.

This Thursday, the jewelry shop demonstrated how it makes its tree, U.P. and Lake Superior shaped pieces.

Assistant Studio Manager Nina Lehto-Clark uses a micromotor to pierce the metals and then a saw to etch out the shapes. She says it’s nice to show all the care and thought put into each design.

”We design everything here, we use recycled metals. So we try not to waste anything,” said Lehto-Clark. “We’ve got U.P. copper, recycled silver... and anything that doesn’t work out that is made out of silver we just end up melting again in our casting process.”

Lehto-Clark says people should stop by next time for wine and to check out the art process.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

Latest News

One of the most requested additions to the library’s programming offerings is Tai Chi classes...
Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs
Partridge Creek Farm gets grant to help students get grow their own produce.
Ishpeming school district partners with Partridge Creek Farm
A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale.
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
Northern Michigan University wrapped up its final day of the first-ever Upper Peninsula...
NMU hosts inaugural cybersecurity symposium
Two potential statewide ballot proposals on abortion and voting rights will most likely be...
Ballot proposal uncertainty may push deadline for finalizing Michigan ballots