Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall

The new Bargain Barn location is in the Westwood Mall.
The new Bargain Barn location is in the Westwood Mall.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette.

A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods.

All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money local. The store offers a variety of discounts for groups such as veterans, teachers and seniors.

The Bargain Barn and A.M. Thrift in Ishpeming are open 12-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

