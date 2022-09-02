4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks

The Marquette Coast guard is advising people to use caution on the water with windy conditions.
The Marquette Fire Department uses a jet ski to rescue stranded paddle boarders.
The Marquette Fire Department uses a jet ski to rescue stranded paddle boarders.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski.

One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter that they began paddling out from shore when the wind became too strong. Despite attempts to paddle back to shore, they said the wind carried them farther out toward the rocks.

According to EMS personnel, no one is injured.

The Marquette Coast Guard, however, issued a warning to those hoping to go out on the water as well, advising people to “use caution with today’s windy conditions.”

The Marquette Police Department, Marquette Fire Department, the Marquette Coast Guard, and Marquette County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.

