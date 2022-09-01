Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman shares his side hustle on UMT episode 109
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations.
Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle.
Knuckman discusses business over barbecue.
Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your own side hustle... plus how to cook his chicken ribs.
You can find Original Al’s chicken ribs at QVC.
