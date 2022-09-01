Superiorland Pickleball Club welcoming new players

Join in on the nation’s fastest growing sport
The Superiorland Pickleball Club.
The Superiorland Pickleball Club.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation.

In Marquette, Superiorland Pickleball Club president John Sutton shares how his club is adjusting to the rise in members.

Because of that growth, there are limitations to how often and where the club can play. Senior Services Manager of the City of Marquette Maureen McFadden explains.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation, here's how the Superiorland Pickleball Club is adjusting.

Sutton shares how to become a member/player of the Superiorland Pickleball Club.

How to become a member of the Superiorland Pickleball Club.

You can keep up with Superiorland Pickleball and find its schedule of play on Facebook.

Both the Baraga Gym and Sands Township court locations have equipment available for use.

