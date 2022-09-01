Summer heat for a couple of days

The heat ramps up with well above normal temperatures expected today and tomorrow. This is a result of an upper-level ridge setting up with a prominent southwesterly flow. Then, a cold front will sweep across the area between tomorrow and Saturday. Showers will pop up in the western U.P. late in the afternoon. Then, some thunderstorms will form right along the front passing through the central and eastern U.P. in the evening. Behind this front a cooler air mass sets in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Then, late-day showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Isolated shower east with clouds decreasing and cooler air

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with warmer conditions

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.