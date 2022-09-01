Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Facebook Post, the City of Hancock announced that DDA Coordinator and Community Advocate Deborah Mann died Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The post says, “There are so many ways to describe what an amazing women Deb was. She tirelessly devoted her time and energy in making this community great through various programs, events and volunteering efforts. Her compassion and kindness could be felt as she would always greet you with a smile and questions pertaining to your life, she truly cared about not just the success of the City but the people that make this city up.”

Mann worked on many projects for the City of Hancock, including the Tori & Farmer’s Market, renovating the Veterans Memorial Park and opening the City’s dog park.

“Her legacy lives on throughout the City of Hancock; whether it’s a well-maintained flower garden, a dog park bandana, tents perfectly organized at the Tori Market, or simply a bench placed in just the right spot to stop and appreciate all the beauty this area has to offer – these are the things that Deb did so our community could thrive,” the post continued.

The City is asking for community members to come to the farmer’s market Thursday Sept. 1 at 5:00 PM, to share memories and honor Deborah Mann.

Deborah Mann died in a house explosion and fire at her home in Hancock on Tuesday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.