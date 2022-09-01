Registration opens for annual UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser

The event returns with a new location this year.
Strut Your Mutt 2022
Strut Your Mutt 2022(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s annual Strut Your Mutt dog walk fundraiser returns in October with a new location.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk at 11 a.m.

There will be refreshments for both people and pets, pet vendors, dog contests, and prizes for the top three fundraisers in adult and youth categories.

Dog contests, including a costume contest and pet tricks, will offer prizes for the pooches. UPAWS invites the community to join in the fun. Every registered walker gets a goody bag and a Strut bandana for their dog.

Participants who register by Sept. 28 are eligible to be selected as “Leader of the Pack” to lead the walk and win a prize. You can find more information and register here.

If you have questions, you can call 906-475-6661 or email sym@upaws.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

Latest News

Shopping for records
Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show on now through Labor Day at Ore Dock Brewing Company
Map of M-35 Bridge in Escanaba
Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Deborah Mann photo courtesy City of Hancock
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion