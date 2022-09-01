Registration opens for annual UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s annual Strut Your Mutt dog walk fundraiser returns in October with a new location.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk at 11 a.m.

There will be refreshments for both people and pets, pet vendors, dog contests, and prizes for the top three fundraisers in adult and youth categories.

Dog contests, including a costume contest and pet tricks, will offer prizes for the pooches. UPAWS invites the community to join in the fun. Every registered walker gets a goody bag and a Strut bandana for their dog.

Participants who register by Sept. 28 are eligible to be selected as “Leader of the Pack” to lead the walk and win a prize. You can find more information and register here.

If you have questions, you can call 906-475-6661 or email sym@upaws.org.

