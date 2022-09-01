Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare to serve U.P. families

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Childcare is hard to come by right now, all across the country and even in the U.P., so Emmie Rotter decided to open a childcare business in Dickinson County to provide a solution.

Rotter explained this had been a life-long dream of hers. Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare, located at N4088 Pine Mountain Road in Iron Mountain, is slated to be open in November.

The center is currently hiring for positions and has a waitlist.

Click here for more information about Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare

