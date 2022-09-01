North Star Montessori Academy welcomes its students with event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County academy hosted an event to help students and families get ready for the new school year.

North Star Montessori Academy students and parents got the chance to meet teachers and possible classmates Thursday evening.

School clubs were there to talk to prospective student members and snacks were available for attendees. Superintendent Andrea Ballard said an event like this is important for the students.

“I think it sets the tone for the year, it calms a lot of the students that are a little nervous about jumping back into the school, especially if they’re new to us. But it also just provides some familiar faces and understanding of what they’ll be doing on a regular basis and where,” Ballard said.

North Star Montessori Academy’s first day of school is next Tuesday after Labor Day.

