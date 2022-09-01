NMU hosts inaugural cybersecurity symposium

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University wrapped up its final day of the first-ever Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium Thursday.

The keynote speaker Chris Inglis is the national cyber director for President Joe Biden.

“Everyone and every business needs to make some contribution to their own defense,” Ingles said.

Lucid Coast Founder Keith Glendon attended the three-day forum. He says it’s important for people in the industry to connect.

“Just like the bad guys are sharing and connecting, we need to do that more often on a regular basis,” Glendon said. “Today we have got federal resources, we have got state resources, have got private sector and public sectors. It’s a phenomenal cross-section of expertise gathered here and that is just invaluable.”

Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute Director Doug Miller says the event had workshops to help prepare attendees.

“We went through a number of workshops that helped them come up with an incident response plan, and then we did a number of tabletop exercises that they actually got to walk through some of that and think through it to get them prepared,” Miller said.

Miller said the event was helpful to people across the U.P.

“It’s really about bringing together the state, federal and local resources that can help increase cyber hygiene for the Upper Peninsula, whether you are a small business, non-profit organization, hospital, school, IT, all across the board,” Miller said.

Visit the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity website to learn more about the program offered at NMU.

