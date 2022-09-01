NMU hosts inaugural cybersecurity symposium

The keynote speaker Chris Inglis is the national cyber director for President Joe Biden.
The keynote speaker Chris Inglis is the national cyber director for President Joe Biden.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University wrapped up its final day of the first-ever Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium Thursday.

The keynote speaker Chris Inglis is the national cyber director for President Joe Biden.

“Everyone and every business needs to make some contribution to their own defense,” Ingles said.

Lucid Coast Founder Keith Glendon attended the three-day forum. He says it’s important for people in the industry to connect.

“Just like the bad guys are sharing and connecting, we need to do that more often on a regular basis,” Glendon said. “Today we have got federal resources, we have got state resources, have got private sector and public sectors. It’s a phenomenal cross-section of expertise gathered here and that is just invaluable.”

Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute Director Doug Miller says the event had workshops to help prepare attendees.

“We went through a number of workshops that helped them come up with an incident response plan, and then we did a number of tabletop exercises that they actually got to walk through some of that and think through it to get them prepared,” Miller said.

Miller said the event was helpful to people across the U.P.

“It’s really about bringing together the state, federal and local resources that can help increase cyber hygiene for the Upper Peninsula, whether you are a small business, non-profit organization, hospital, school, IT, all across the board,” Miller said.

Visit the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity website to learn more about the program offered at NMU.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

Latest News

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says using wood that comes from outside the...
DNR encourages use of local firewood to prevent spread of invasive species
A voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot.
Ballot proposal uncertainty may push deadline for finalizing Michigan ballots
Warning sings of suicide look different in everyone but there are some things to look out for.
September starts Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September is library card month, and the library is looking for sign-ups
Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs