Menominee County police looking for juvenile runaway

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Menominee County are looking for a 16-year-old runaway boy.

Ethan Teeple was last seen at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Hannahville. He is 5′8″ tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a grey t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hannahville Police Department at 906) 466-2911 or Menominee County Central Dispatch at (906) 863-6614 or your local police.

