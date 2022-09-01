Menominee County police looking for juvenile runaway

Police searching for runaway Hannahville juvenile
Police searching for runaway Hannahville juvenile(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Menominee County are looking for a 16-year-old runaway boy.

Ethan Teeple was last seen at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Hannahville. He is 5′8″ tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a grey t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hannahville Police Department at 906) 466-2911 or Menominee County Central Dispatch at (906) 863-6614 or your local police.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

Latest News

Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on their five year recreation plan
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
Gov. Whitmer announces orange barrels will be moved and lanes reopened to ease Labor Day weekend travel
Negaunee Farmer's Market
Negaunee Farmers Market returns with new downtown location