Looking back at August

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
The month of August ended with almost an even split of above to below normal days. We went into the month with drought conditions in the Keweenaw and along the Wisconsin state line. Now that’s improved from the rain we received this past month. The Marquette weather station recorded just under 4.0″ of rain for August. Looking ahead the Climate Prediction Center is predicting September to generally be warmer than normal with below normal precipitation.

