Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic

MDOT asks drivers to remain alert, use caution.
Map of M-35 Bridge in Escanaba
Map of M-35 Bridge in Escanaba(MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek.

One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place on the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 8. The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

Latest News

Shopping for records
Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show on now through Labor Day at Ore Dock Brewing Company
Strut Your Mutt 2022
Registration opens for annual UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Deborah Mann photo courtesy City of Hancock
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion