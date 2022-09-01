Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek.

One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place on the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 8. The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

