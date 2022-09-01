Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on their five year recreation plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on their 5-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69.

The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate the year-round, multi-use, interpretive 47-mile Iron Ore Heritage Trail stretching across the Marquette Iron Range from Republic Township to Chocolay Township.

Member communities include Chocolay Charter Township, City of Marquette, Marquette Charter Township, Negaunee Township, City of Negaunee, City of Ishpeming, Tilden Township, and Republic Township.

“This new recreation plan will help provide a road map for the Authority for the next five years,” according to Don Britton, Chair of the Authority. “In order for us to bring State Recreation Grants to our projects, that project needs to be called out in our 5-Year Recreation Plan. It’s important that the community provide input now so that we can leverage our local funding with State funding to make some of these projects happen. We couldn’t do many of our development projects without the State partnerships”.

The survey is available until September 31, 2022. For additional information, please contact Carol Fulsher at ironoreheritage@gmail.com or call 906-235-2923.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.