Iron Mountain VA promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month

Mary Campbell, suicide prevention coordinator, adjusts one of two origami crane displays at the...
Mary Campbell, suicide prevention coordinator, adjusts one of two origami crane displays at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Aug. 22. The displays are to help raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Photo by Robert Wollenberg, public affairs specialist.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and raise awareness.

One program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane display.

“Last year was the first year we did the crane project,” explained Mary Campbell, suicide prevention coordinator.  “We took the idea from another medical center.  A colleague and I loved the idea and decided to take it on last year.  We wanted to have a different way to get people talking about mental health and suicide prevention, and this was a great way last year.”

This year there will be two crane displays, one located at the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center and the other will travel around the Houghton and Hancock areas.

“I got involved as soon as I heard about the project and have folded many cranes,” said Wayne Rodriguez, who has been enrolled in the Enhanced Rural Access Network Growth Enhancement (ERANGE) program for the past two and a half years.  “I’m a veteran and have dealt with my own depression for many years.  In my 57 years I have known a lot of people who have taken their own lives and I feel that this is a great opportunity to speak out and talk to people.”

The Iron Mountain VA said ERANGE provides veterans struggling with mental health symptoms intensive recovery-oriented mental health services that enable them to live meaningful lives in their community.

“They have changed my life,” Rodriguez said about ERANGE.  “I feel blessed that I have been a part of ERANGE.  They have kept me on my medication and out of the hospital.

“I have been very active with my ERANGE team and have coordinated with the public to get the displays set up in the Houghton Hancock area,” he added.  “Many people that I have met have had someone in their family lost to suicide.  I believed the more I talk about suicide, maybe the young veterans will reach out to someone for help.”

It is said that 1,000 origami cranes represent healing and recovery.

The cranes are folded by ERANGE staff and community volunteers consisting of veterans and their family members, and members of the community. Some of the cranes have hand-written messages of hope and inspiration written inside them by some of the volunteers.  This year, more than 50 people were involved in the crane folding process. Each crane display will have 1,014 cranes strung together.

At the Iron Mountain VAMC, the display will be located at the outpatient care entrance.

In the Houghton and Hancock areas, the display will be located at the Hancock Community-Based Outpatient Clinic until Sept. 9, Finlandia University from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, Michigan Technical University from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 and Portage Lake District Library from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call 988 then press 1 to be connected to one of more than 200 local crisis centers located throughout the United States.  If a local crisis line is busy, the call will be forwarded to another available crisis center.

For more information about the crane project or other National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month events, call Mary Campbell at (906) 774-3300 Ext. 32767, Sharon Anastas at (906) 774-3300 Ext. 32769, or email them at mary.campbell9@va.gov or Sharon.anastas@va.gov.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

Latest News

Shopping for records
Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show on now through Labor Day at Ore Dock Brewing Company
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
Map of M-35 Bridge in Escanaba
Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic
Strut Your Mutt 2022
Registration opens for annual UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser