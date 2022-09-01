Gov. Whitmer announces orange barrels will be moved and lanes reopened to ease Labor Day weekend travel

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Labor Day weekend, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on 96 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. But this long weekend, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions so Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Labor Day and soak up our Pure Michigan summer, I hope you stay safe on the roads. Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. On Tuesday morning, the work will continue, and we will roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

From Friday, September 2 through the morning of Tuesday, September 6, drivers will see lane restrictions removed on 96 out of 162 projects statewide. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“This has been one of the busiest years in MDOT’s history with many much-needed projects finally happening thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “We thank everyone for their patience during this very busy summer and remind all drivers that there will still be some lane restrictions in place statewide this weekend. For your safety, your family’s safety, and for road workers’ safety, slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. You’re depending on us to fix the roads and road workers are depending on your safe driving. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan. This list is current as of Aug. 31. For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

Travelers are also reminded that, for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end. For more information, visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk or call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

Detailed information on work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend can be found here. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

