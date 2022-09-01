Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show on now through Labor Day at Ore Dock Brewing Company

Shopping for records
Shopping for records(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette this weekend. Thursday was day one of the special five-day show, there’s an extra day thrown in for the Labor Day weekend.

You’ll find thousands of new and used records, CDs, posters and t-shirts and other pop-culture items. For the show’s organizers, it’s about sharing the passion for music and culture.

“We have 10,000 records, a whole bunch of CDs, cassettes, DVDs, t-shirts, posters and good times, we’re here to have fun and talk to people about pop culture and media and share a love of music and our love of all things vinyl especially,” said Geoff Walker, show organizer.

The show runs from noon to close now through Labor Day Monday. All ages are welcome. The Vinyl Records Show will return to the Ore Dock in October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines, one hanging...
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

Latest News

Map of M-35 Bridge in Escanaba
Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic
Strut Your Mutt 2022
Registration opens for annual UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Victim named in Hancock Township house explosion, fire
Deborah Mann photo courtesy City of Hancock
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion