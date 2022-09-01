Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show on now through Labor Day at Ore Dock Brewing Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette this weekend. Thursday was day one of the special five-day show, there’s an extra day thrown in for the Labor Day weekend.

You’ll find thousands of new and used records, CDs, posters and t-shirts and other pop-culture items. For the show’s organizers, it’s about sharing the passion for music and culture.

“We have 10,000 records, a whole bunch of CDs, cassettes, DVDs, t-shirts, posters and good times, we’re here to have fun and talk to people about pop culture and media and share a love of music and our love of all things vinyl especially,” said Geoff Walker, show organizer.

The show runs from noon to close now through Labor Day Monday. All ages are welcome. The Vinyl Records Show will return to the Ore Dock in October.

