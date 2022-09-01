Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming.

The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.

This is a drive-through event and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

