DNR encourages use of local firewood to prevent spread of invasive species

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - As fall is quickly approaching, you might be excited about bonfires, but the DNR wants to make people aware of the importance of using local firewood.

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says using wood that comes from outside the area you’re staying in could contribute to the spread of invasive species.

These species could include insects that are harmful to trees. Pepin says the best thing to do is to take the extra time to get your wood from your campsite or a tree nearby.

“Invasive species are a serious problem and they have caused a lot of damage,” Pepin said. “In the U.P. thousands and thousands of beach trees, ash trees and a lot of these invasive species are moved through human activity.”

Visit the DNR’s website to learn more about invasive species.

