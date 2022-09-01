Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After taking a short break, the Dickinson County Library has turned its attention to back-to-school and fall programming.

This summer more than 500 children and adults registered for the summer reading program – a new record.

“This summer, people were really ready to get back out there,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library historian, young adult & adult programming director. “We have had concerns with COVID-19 in the past, and we took precautions. People are ready to mingle again, do fun activities, go see things and each other and it worked out great for us.”

Cummings said since the library is a public organization, it is important to hear the needs of the community.

“Our job is to try and do our best to serve our public,” Cummings said. “So, if people come to us with suggestions, we definitely factor that into our programming agenda.”

One of the most requested additions to the library’s programming offerings is Tai Chi classes with Irina Tarbeeva.

“It does not just involve your body; it involves your mind,” Tarbeeva said. “It is a discipline. It is a deep philosophy with thousands and thousands of years of collective experiences.”

Tarbeeva started teaching Tai Chi in 2014. She said practicing Tai Chi can help relieve the physical and emotional stressors in our lives.

“It helps you concentrate and to learn better,” Tarbeeva said. “Oh my gosh, there are so many benefits.”

The program is sponsored by the friends of the library and will be held on the first Thursday of every month. Registration is required, but the program is free.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.