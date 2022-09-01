Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale.

Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale.

“Whatever the next individual wants to do, they can do whatever they want to with it,” said Andrew Thomas, the owner of Delona Restaurant.

Thomas moved to the U.P. 13 years ago from L.A.

“My wife and I, we saw a little food trailer for sale on the side of the highway here and we bought that and did a couple of fairs and a couple of shows up in Munising,” said Thomas.

The couple then bought four Four-J’s in Gladstone. After that burned down, they bought the Delona.

“It’s been wonderful, it’s been a great experience. The staff is working really hard and we’re just trying to do the best we can for the community here,” said Thomas

Now, the family feels it’s time to move on.

The business and building are selling for $395,000. It’s been on the market since the beginning of summer.

“It’s a well-established business and it’s located along one of the busiest highways in the U.P.,” said Jamie Beaver, a real estate broker with Key Realty Delta County.

That highway is US-2 & 41 between Escanaba and Gladstone.

Although the restaurant has been around for six decades, the building can be used for anything.

“If anybody is interested in taking a look at it, getting a tour, finding out more information, they would contact me and I would be able to answer everything for them,” said Beaver.

To learn more about the Delona, contact Jamie Beaver at 906-399-9033.

