Ballot proposal uncertainty may push deadline for finalizing Michigan ballots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the November election quickly approaching, a section of Michigan’s ballot is still unknown.

Two potential statewide ballot proposals on abortion and voting rights will most likely be taken to Michigan’s Supreme Court. Michigan Department of State Spokesperson Jake Rollow said this might push the Sept. 9 deadline for finalizing ballots.

“They have to be proofed and printed and distributed to clerk offices all across the state. the county clerks are very involved in that process,” Rollow said.

There are also deadlines for clerks.

“By Sept. 24 ballots are sent electronically to the overseas military. And then by Sept. 29, all clerk offices are required to have absentee ballots available,” Rollow said.

Rollow said the deadline benefits voters.

“Any Michigan voter can request and submit an absentee ballot starting 40 days before the general election,” Rollow said.

Election day is Nov. 8 and a timeline for when the Supreme Court could take up the initiatives is not currently known.

“Both of those proposals were ballot initiatives so I would expect they would move forward on the same path. So, through the courts they will determine whether or not either of those will end up on the ballot in November,” Rollow said.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked two to two on party lines on the Reproductive Rights for All proposal. It would put access to abortion on the statewide ballot.

The board also deadlocked two to two on the Promote the Vote 2022 initiative. It would add nine days of early voting, expand absentee access and provide ballot drop boxes.

