Wisconsin apple orchard prepares for fall season

Apple picking starts at the Pleasant View Orchard next Wednesday, and peak operations will be through the first week of October.


By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Thursday starts September, and with it, the peak of apple-picking season. Apples come in all shapes and sizes and Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara is preparing to showcase its16 apple varieties for the season.

“I select apples that ripen in the first part of October and before,” said Hal Wentzel, Pleasant View Orchard co-owner.

Wentzel was originally a computer programmer, and 20 years ago he wanted a career change.

“This part of the state, northern Wisconsin and the U.P., there are very few apple orchards. This is primarily because of the climate,” Wentzel said.

Wentzel said the dry summer has forced him to use extra water on the trees.

“The thing about planting dwarf trees is that their roots are relatively shallow,” Wentzel explained. “Most of the roots are within a foot of the surface. So, as you can imagine, the tree can dry out.”

The orchard sits on four acres of land. That means hundreds of dwarf trees are planted every spring, which produces thousands of apples for people to pick each fall.

“What we really enjoy is seeing people come to the orchard and pick their own apples. We get a lot of young families; we love talking to them when they bring in their harvest. It brings us a lot of pleasure.”

After picking the apples, Wentzel said the best part is making a tasty treat at home. The orchard also has a bakery that makes food to order throughout the summer.

“A fresh apple pie is at the top of the list, of course. The other main product we have is dried honey crisp,” Wentzel said.

Wentzel said apple picking starts at the orchard next Wednesday, and peak operations will be through the first week of October.

The apple orchard is located off Chapman Road in Niagara. You can pick apples starting at $10 per group.

