Warm, mostly sunny start to September before storms roll through later Friday
Gusty southwest winds steer warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before rain, t’storms sweep through Friday evening.
Benign weather to end August 2022 in Upper Michigan continues through Thursday (Sept. 1) and for at least early Friday, until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday early morning, then clearing out Saturday following system passage. A cool and dry airmass settles over the region through Sunday, before a warmup and rain chances return next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear with northwest winds 10-20 mph, then becoming lighter overnight with west through southwest winds 5 to mph
>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (cooler inland)
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot; breezy southwest winds
>Highs: 80s ... 90° possible west
Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the late afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; rainfall 0.25″ or more possible; breezy southwest winds
>Highs: 80s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early morning then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds and cool
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; warm
>Highs: 80
