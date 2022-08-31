Warm, mostly sunny start to September before storms roll through later Friday

Gusty southwest winds steer warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before rain, t'storms sweep through Friday evening.
Gusty southwest winds bring warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before Canadian Prairies system...
Gusty southwest winds bring warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before Canadian Prairies system brings rain, t'storms late Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Benign weather to end August 2022 in Upper Michigan continues through Thursday (Sept. 1) and for at least early Friday, until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday early morning, then clearing out Saturday following system passage. A cool and dry airmass settles over the region through Sunday, before a warmup and rain chances return next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with northwest winds 10-20 mph, then becoming lighter overnight with west through southwest winds 5 to mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (cooler inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 80s ... 90° possible west

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the late afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; rainfall 0.25″ or more possible; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early morning then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; warm

>Highs: 80

