UMT Episode 108: The final countdown to race day
The crew prepares for the Marquette Marathon Relay on September 3
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready or not, it’s time for the TV6 crew to run the Marquette Marathon Relay. Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Cody Boyer announced in the Spring their intentions of training and running the relay on September 3. The trio has been running on and off all summer, but admits, they are no where near where they’d hoped to be.
Cody is unable to participate as planned due to a loss in his family. And while Elizabeth and Tia considered not running, they’ll be hitting the course with Andrew LaCombe subbing in for Cody.
