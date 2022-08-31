UMT Episode 108: The final countdown to race day

The crew prepares for the Marquette Marathon Relay on September 3
From Lake Superior to Starbucks to playing with Legos at work - Steve and Elizabeth run through it all
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready or not, it’s time for the TV6 crew to run the Marquette Marathon Relay. Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Cody Boyer announced in the Spring their intentions of training and running the relay on September 3. The trio has been running on and off all summer, but admits, they are no where near where they’d hoped to be.

Cody is unable to participate as planned due to a loss in his family. And while Elizabeth and Tia considered not running, they’ll be hitting the course with Andrew LaCombe subbing in for Cody.

Elizabeth admits the team isn't where they had hoped to be in their training
The team will start the course at 7:30am, September 3
Du Bois suggests a full body stretch and keeping to a regular routine the days before a big race

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

UMT Episode 108, Segment 4: Stretching & eating
UMT Episode 108, Segment 3: Race day looms, Andrew steps in
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
UMT Episode 108, Segment 2: A look at the Marquette Marathon Relay course