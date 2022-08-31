Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area celebrates new improvements

Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area celebrates the completion of its enhancement project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sugarloaf looks a little different thanks to the Sugarloaf Enhancement Project.

Marquette County received $45,000 from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund for the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. It used the money to help pay for interpretive trail signs for visitors to learn more about Sugarloaf. It also paid for a smart waste collection system, restrooms, a picnic area and ADA-accessible parking. All in all, the project cost about $100,000 to complete.

Marquette County officials say the improvements will also conserve the area.

“Everyone who comes to Sugarloaf takes a little piece of it with them,” said Thyra Karlstrom, Marquette County planning, community development, recreation, and forestry manager. “It’s a very special experience when you come here, and we take it very seriously to protect this natural asset that we have.”

The project is only one of several renovations Marquette County is doing at Sugarloaf.

Sugarloaf has seen a significant increase in traffic in the past few years so the Marquette County Board approved an additional parking lot before the grant was awarded. The county added the south parking lot, which added about 100 parking spaces to the mountain.

