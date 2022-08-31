Silver Creek Church distributing cleaning supplies Wednesday

Silver Creek Church, where the annual Easter Egg Hunt is held
Silver Creek Church, where the annual Easter Egg Hunt is held
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church will be handing out cleaning supplies on Wednesday, beginning at noon and running until 6:00 p.m.

Clorox wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to various businesses, organizations, individuals, care facilities, and institutions. There is no cost for the supplies, and they are available on a first-come, first serve basis.

For more information contact the church office at 906-249-1715.

