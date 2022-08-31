Silver Creek Church distributing cleaning supplies Wednesday
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church will be handing out cleaning supplies on Wednesday, beginning at noon and running until 6:00 p.m.
Clorox wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to various businesses, organizations, individuals, care facilities, and institutions. There is no cost for the supplies, and they are available on a first-come, first serve basis.
For more information contact the church office at 906-249-1715.
