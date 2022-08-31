Silver Creek Church distributes sanitizing products to community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey is distributing hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to the community. On Wednesday afternoon, the church received a shipment of pallets with the products on them.

In the parking lot, volunteers loaded boxes of supplies to businesses, groups and individuals who wanted them. For the Lead Pastor at Silver Creek, Kevin Taylor, this is part of the church’s mission.

“Our desire is really to be good neighbors right here in our community,” Taylor said. “We can be part of a conduit through which these resources flow and schools back in. There are people from all over the country coming to school here at Northern, so there really is a need for things like this right here right now.”

There was no cost for any of the supplies. They were available on a first come first serve basis.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.