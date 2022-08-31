‘A princess mom’: Students talk about their big dreams

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools started this Monday and students are already thinking about their goals.

“Senior year is obviously, I think, the best year of high school so I’m honestly just looking forward to everything that senior year has to offer,” said Carney Salo, the Senior Class VP at Escanaba Area Public High School.

Hallways are full of students again and Matthew Kaven, the Senior Class President, is ready for his last year.

“I’m excited to just be a good role model for the school and have a good year ahead. Covid was rough and we’re starting to get out of that, it’s starting to be more normal so I’m excited,” Kaven said.

While kindergartners are still young, they do have some idea of who they want to be.

“A princess mom,” said Ava Robinson, a kindergartner at Webster Kindergarten Center. “So, the mom will be the princess and then I would have a cute little baby. I mean, I would be the queen and then the kids would be the little, cute princesses.”

When asking Robinson how many kids she wants when she’s a “princess mom”, she says, “Seven that are girls so it would be easy.”

Those goals can change a little – sometimes quickly.

“I want to be a wrestler,” said Holden Hansen, a kindergartner at Webster Kindergarten Center. “You can’t be a one when you’re a teenager because you have to be trained. So I can’t be trained right now, I have to be trained when I’m a teenager...I want to be a cowboy and ride horses and shoot the bad guys.”

Change is part of the experience of growing up and learning more along the way.

“I want to major in either business management or business administration and probably go into more of the sports side of things and do a more sports management type of career,” Salo said.

“I’m hoping to do something [with] wildlife, biologist type stuff, maybe work for the DNR some time. I really like being in the outdoors so I’m hoping that my job can incorporate that,” Kaven said.

From kindergarten, all the way to high school, these kids are dreaming big.

