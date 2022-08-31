Peter White Public Library looking for donations for Halloween costume swap

Costume Swap Drop Box at PWPL
Costume Swap Drop Box at PWPL(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is looking to save families some money this Halloween. The library is currently accepting donations of gently used costumes and dress-up items for a costume swap.

Donations can be dropped off in the lower level of the library now through September 30.

“I’m a really big proponent of reduce, reuse, recycle,” said Amanda Pierce, PWPL teen services coordinator. “I am always looking at second-hand stores for my kids’ costumes and I also did the prom dress swap. I think it’s a lovely way to give back to the community because we do have so many items that just get used once and to pass it on to somebody else is a great idea”

The actual costume swap will be on October 1, from noon until four in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, want to build rental...
UPDATE: Houghton County judge to review site plan approval for Pilgrim Point development
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

Gusty southwest winds bring warm airmass to the U.P. Thursday, before Canadian Prairies system...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/31/2022
Sanitizing products at Silver Creek Church
Silver Creek Church distributes sanitizing products to community
Some of the apples at the orchard
Marinette County apple orchard prepares for fall season
Classes started for the Iron Mountain campus on Monday
Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester