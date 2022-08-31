Peter White Public Library looking for donations for Halloween costume swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is looking to save families some money this Halloween. The library is currently accepting donations of gently used costumes and dress-up items for a costume swap.

Donations can be dropped off in the lower level of the library now through September 30.

“I’m a really big proponent of reduce, reuse, recycle,” said Amanda Pierce, PWPL teen services coordinator. “I am always looking at second-hand stores for my kids’ costumes and I also did the prom dress swap. I think it’s a lovely way to give back to the community because we do have so many items that just get used once and to pass it on to somebody else is a great idea”

The actual costume swap will be on October 1, from noon until four in the afternoon.

