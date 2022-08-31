Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend

The festivities start off with a community picnic on Friday, with live music, parades, fireworks and more in the following days.
By Colin Jackson
Aug. 31, 2022
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4.

Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders.

The fun really begins Saturday with an auto-show in the morning followed by live music at the Ontonagon Historical Museum sponsored by the Citizens State Bank in the afternoon. Saturday concludes with fireworks over the Ontonagon River starting at dusk.

The festivities close off on Sunday with events like the Ed Hansen Memorial Run, Walk & Roll starting at 10 a.m., and the Labor Day Festival Parade starting at 2 p.m.

The pandemic affected the past two festivals, and with regulations eased, the Labor Day Festival Committee is planning for this year’s festival to bigger and better than ever.

“We still had the Labor Day Festival, but it wasn’t quite as big as we’ve had it in the past,” said Ontonagon Village Manager Willie DuPont. “And I know it was canceled two years ago, so we are happy that we’re back and it will be much bigger than last year.”

Ontonagon is hoping for a big turnout for the festivities this year to go with all the action.

“We want as many people as we can,” continued Dupont. “The village of Ontonagon, the surrounding areas, we want to have a good time. It’s kind of like an all-class reunion where anyone who’s ever lived in Ontonagon will come back for the weekend and that’s what we want to see. As many people as we can fit!”

For a list of Ontonagon’s Labor Day events, check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

