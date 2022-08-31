One dead after motorcycle hits city mower

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 34-year-old Iron Mountain man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a City of Iron Mountain Public Works mower.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the crash at approximately 3:43 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain.

According to police, the 34-year-old man driving the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a City of Iron Mountain Public Works mower. He was wearing a helmet.

The mower, operated by a city employee, was crossing the roadway at the time.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The city employee was uninjured.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor. The investigation in ongoing.

Assisting at the scene was the Iron Mountain Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Iron Mountain Fire Department, and Integrity Ambulance.

