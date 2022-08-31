NICE Community Schools hires two new school counselors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NICE Community School District is taking action to improve its students’ mental health.

The school has two new counselors joining its counseling department this year. Superintendent Brian DeAugustine says Cherish Ostola will be working in Aspen Ridge School and Abigail Moffet at Westwood High School.

“We think it’s really important to make sure that our kids know that they have people to turn to and that we make good personal connections with them so that we can make sure that they feel like they can tell us anything in their lives,” DeAugustine said.

DeAugustine said this comes after a student death at aspen ridge school this past April.

“As many of your viewers know we suffered a really bad tragedy so that is why mental health is at the forefront this year,” DeAugustine said.

Moffet explained what signs indicate a student is going through a mental health crisis.

“Usually you can tell just by little behavior changes that they have if they’re quiet, not showing up to class we kind of keep an eye out for that type of stuff,” Moffet said.

She added what her plan is if a student approaches her, showing these signs.

“I like to ask them what they want to see happen and then build off of that. They are grown now and they know how to take care of themselves better than they used to, so I want to be someone who can guide them,” Moffet said.

Please click here for a link to suicide prevention resources.

