Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs

Members of the Negaunee City Council
Members of the Negaunee City Council(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, severe weather damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming.

The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged. The state of Michigan could actually reimburse the costs of repairing the road because the two communities would be working together.

“What we can do is partner with the city of Ishpeming, and attempt to safeguard and secure that road up to UP Health System Bell which a lot of residents from Negaunee use, and we could get those funds returned to back to us from the state of Michigan because of the partnership we could forge with the city of Ishpeming,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

Work on improving that road wouldn’t begin until next spring or summer.

