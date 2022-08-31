Negaunee Farmer’s Market returns with new downtown location

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Farmer’s Market is up and running with a new location. Due to construction, the market has moved downtown off Iron Street.

Vendors Wednesday afternoon braved some blustery winds to set up with displays. Handcrafted items and fresh, locally grown produce and jams are just some of the items you can find at the farmer’s market.

“You need to come out and support your local market, your local vendors, local growers, we have great produce from Little Parsley Farm, we have bakers and Jam Gram and some artisans, it’s just great to come out and check out the local wares and the local vendors,” said Negaunee Farmer’s Market Master, Lisa Cory.

The market is open Wednesdays from four to seven in the evening through the month of September. The farmer’s market will remain at the downtown location next year.

