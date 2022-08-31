Mission Point residents have some fun in the sun

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a carnival Wednesday to help its residents reconnect with family and friends.

The carnival had a live band, food, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

“The baby goats, the petting zoo, the goats, the baby chicks, the bunnies, those were all fun to see,” Donna Phillips, Mission Point resident said. “And my family joining me.”

Both community members and residents spent the afternoon listening to music and enjoying the sunny weather.

“You see a lot of smiling faces that you haven’t gotten to see in a long time,” Mission Point Administrator Jason Thompson said. “I mean, visitation is open to families.”

Mission Point says the purpose of today’s carnival was for their seniors to reconnect with their neighbors.

And after a long period of isolation because of COVID-19 residents say they enjoyed being back together.

“Because so many have been isolated for so long, they get to get out and see everybody,” Phillips said. “And even though there are activities, not everybody partakes in them. But I think everybody had a good time and the staff was really good about getting everything together and getting all of the residents out.”

“It’s really awesome to see them mingling together,” Mission Point Recreation Director Alexis Steinhausen said. “This is the happiest I have seen them in a long time. To get out and enjoy the weather and see all of the people and just interact with the kids, I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome for them as well.”

Steinhausen says Mission Point is always accepting community donations from money, to stuffed animals or volunteers.

