Marquette’s “Trash to Treasure Weekend” begins Friday, Sept. 9

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling of reusable household items. This includes furniture, lamps, electronics and other working household items. The program is designed to increase awareness of “reduce, reuse, recycle” by creating an alternative means of reusing items that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Guidelines:

Residents can place reusable/serviceable items in front of their house on the curb no earlier than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Unclaimed items must be removed from the curb no later than 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Removal of items will be strictly enforced in accordance with Section 22.33 of the city’s nuisance ordinance. Which states “it shall be unlawful for any person to accumulate rubbish or any articles or junk, except as may be necessary for construction work or normal course of a business.”

This public service announcement serves as notice that items left at the curb will be picked up by the Public Works Department and invoiced to the property owner on a time, material and disposal fee basis.

College students are encouraged to participate in the treasure hunt in that they may find items which will be useful to them in their dormitory or apartment.

Examples of items that can be recycled include lamps, tables, chairs, dishes and others. The city asks people to please leave no rubbish. Rubbish is defined to mean anything that does not work, is not clean and is not serviceable.

Depositing unwanted items is prohibited. Once an item is in your possession the city of Marquette says it is your responsibility.

It is suggested that residents remove lawn ornaments and other wanted items to avoid mistaken identity.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.