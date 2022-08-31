Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood

Voting page for Jasno
Voting page for Jasno(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno.

They’re currently 9th in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a competition called “The Opening Act”. It’s based on votes from the public and the guitarist and lead singer for the band says this is a great chance to support local artists.

“There’s a lot of local bands that don’t get a chance to showcase their art on more than on a DIY scale and this is a really good opportunity for people from all over the U.P. to throw their support at a local band that’s trying to do something outside of the area,” said Jack Laurila, Jasno singer, and guitarist.

The voting deadline is Thursday, September first at 11 p.m. eastern. In addition to performing at the Hollywood Bowl, the winning band also gets to take home $10,000. You can find links to the band’s Facebook page here, Instagram here and you can hear their music on Spotify.

