Mariucci Family Beacon House to hold annual Reverse Draw

Reverse Draw event
Reverse Draw event(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Reverse Draw will be held at Blackrocks Brewery from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will include a one in 250 chance to win $5,000 in cash. A purchased ticket includes two wood tokens, which can be redeemed for a beer at Blackrocks or food at the food trucks.

Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling said money from the event will fund some of Beacon House’s operation costs.

“Our guests donate the best they can afford. Sometimes people are in a situation where their donation does not cover all of our costs so we do events like this to augment what those guests can’t afford to pay,” Tavernini-Dowling said.

If you would like to purchase a ticket click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, want to build rental...
UPDATE: Houghton County judge to review site plan approval for Pilgrim Point development
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners

Latest News

UMT Episode 108
UMT Episode 108: The final countdown to race day
UMT Episode 108, Segment 4: Stretching & eating
UMT Episode 108, Segment 4: Stretching & eating
UMT Episode 108, Segment 3: Race day looms, Andrew steps in
UMT Episode 108, Segment 3: Race day looms, Andrew steps in
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower