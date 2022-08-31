Mariucci Family Beacon House to hold annual Reverse Draw

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Reverse Draw will be held at Blackrocks Brewery from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will include a one in 250 chance to win $5,000 in cash. A purchased ticket includes two wood tokens, which can be redeemed for a beer at Blackrocks or food at the food trucks.

Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling said money from the event will fund some of Beacon House’s operation costs.

“Our guests donate the best they can afford. Sometimes people are in a situation where their donation does not cover all of our costs so we do events like this to augment what those guests can’t afford to pay,” Tavernini-Dowling said.

If you would like to purchase a ticket click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.