Great Lakes Recovery Center, Marquette County Cares Coalition recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

A participant receives a bag of safety items and information.
A participant receives a bag of safety items and information.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.

To recognize the occasion, the Great Lakes Recovery Center teamed up with the Marquette County Cares Coalition (MC2) to distribute drug safety items and information. Participants could drive to GLRC to pick up free Narcan, prescription disposal kits, fentanyl testing strips, medication lockboxes, and gun safety locks.

Organizers noted that people struggling with addiction were not the only ones who could benefit from the event.

“This isn’t just for overdose prevention,” said Ashly Gleason, MC2 coordinator. “This is for the entire community as a whole to make sure we can get lifesaving supplies into the hands of anybody that needs it.”

Organizers said the event also helps break the stigma surrounding addiction.

“Opioid addiction can affect anybody,” said Amy Poirier, Great Lakes Recovery Center community relations and marketing director. “There’s no discrimination there. We just want to help to break that stigma. We also want to give the Narcan out because it can save lives.”

She added that this problem is especially prevalent in the U.P.

“Here, in the U.P. as everywhere, there really is a drug problem,” Poirier said. “We need to get [the Narcan] out there to help people. [We need to] get services out there to let people know what is available to them and that there is help.”

The event was called “Drive Through. Save Lives.” It took place at the Great Lakes Recovery Center from 10 am until noon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

